Verizon Nabs Permit To Build Tower In NY Town

By Nadia Dreid (April 25, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Verizon is free to build the 150-foot wireless tower it says it needs to secure coverage in Wappinger, New York, after a federal judge found that local officials had wrongly denied the telecom behemoth the permits it needed for construction. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas signed off on a consent order Friday that drew the year and a half of litigation to a close, with both parties agreeing to release all claims against each other and declare the matter done with. Verizon will get the permits it needs — a special use permit and site plan approval — in exchange...

