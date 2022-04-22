SEC Wants Atty Sanctioned $500K For Pot Investment Scheme

By Sarah Jarvis (April 22, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a California federal judge to order the last defendant in a securities fraud case to pay more than half a million dollars in disgorgement and penalties after a bench trial in its suit over an alleged scheme to con marijuana business investors out of $25 million. In a Wednesday filing, the SEC urged the Central District of California to order Mark Heckele to disgorge more than $268,000, with nearly $43,000 in prejudgment interest, and to pay a penalty of more than $195,000. The agency also asked the court to find that Heckele "acted...

