Judge Takes Big Bite Out Of Jimmy Dean Sandwich Suit

By Gina Kim (April 25, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday trimmed a number of claims from a proposed class action accusing Hillshire Brands of falsely labeling its Jimmy Dean "Delights English Muffin" breakfast sandwiches, but kept two false advertising claims, noting that a reasonable consumer could find the "made with whole grain" statement misleading. A New York federal judge threw out several claims against Hillshire Brands, which was accused of falsely labeling its Jimmy Dean "Delights English Muffin" breakfast sandwiches, but kept two key consumer protection claims under New York General Business Law. In a 21-page order, U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman dismissed most...

