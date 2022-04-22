Atty Seeks Time To Investigate Defense Of Deed Transfer

By Emma Whitford (April 22, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an elderly woman locked in a yearslong fight to regain ownership of a Brooklyn brownstone is seeking time to investigate new allegations by a subsequent owner who claims her family knowingly participated in the sale and was compensated. In a letter Friday to New York Judge Peter Sweeney, Adam Birnbaum of Abrams Fensterman LLP requested two weeks to reply to April 15 filings by 964 Park Place LLC. In the filings, the entity claims that the 2015 deed transfer at the heart of the dispute was not fraudulent, as Ida Robinson claims it is, and that her grandson was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS