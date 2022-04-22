Major Network Affiliates Urge FCC To Regulate Big Tech

By Hailey Konnath (April 22, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Groups representing affiliates of the top U.S. television networks say tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon are increasingly gobbling up billions of dollars in advertising revenue while enjoying unfair advantages in the programming marketplace, according to a letter reporting a recent meeting with the Federal Communications Commission. The ABC Television Affiliates Association, CBS Television Network Affiliates Association, FBC Television Affiliates Association and the NBC Television Affiliates met with FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington on Tuesday, according to a letter summing up the session sent to the commission Friday. The network affiliate associations said that local television stations remain a trusted source...

