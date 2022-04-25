Pool Toy Co. Settles Suit Over Stolen Trade Secrets

By Clark Mindock (April 25, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A pool supply company is close to settling a dispute against two of its former executives who allegedly stole trade secrets and poached employees, the parties told a Georgia federal court. U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert said Friday that Blue Wave Products Inc. and its former executives had advised the court that they're nearing formal documentation of a settlement and that the finalized result may be expected within a month. Judge Calvert closed the case without prejudice, just months after Blue Wave accused former CEO James Coxworth and former executive Mark Clements of abusing their prior posts to access sensitive...

