NJ Can't Be Held Liable Yet Over Wages For Sandy Work

By Bill Wichert (April 22, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday said the state could not yet be held responsible for class claims alleging contractors did not pay prevailing wages on a cleanup project after Superstorm Sandy, finding that a federal court first needed to address whether such rates applied to the work. The appellate panel overturned trial court rulings that the state must cover any judgment or settlement on behalf of CrowderGulf LLC and its subcontractors in a proposed class action in federal court from workers who performed the dredging and debris removal services under a state contract, in addition to footing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS