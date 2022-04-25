Bancorp Must Repay $12.5M Over Pandemic-Busted Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (April 25, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Bancorp Bank has been ordered to return a $12.5 million deposit to an asset manager over a "market disruption" clause in a $825 million securitization deal the two sides put together in 2020 but had to terminate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Joel M. Cohen of State Supreme Court in New York said in a Thursday order that plaintiff Cascade Funding LP-Series 6, an affiliate of Waterfall Asset Management LLC, satisfied its burden of showing that it was entitled to judgment as a matter of law against Bancorp. "Based on the summary judgment record, it is difficult to imagine a clearer...

