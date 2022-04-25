Black Farmers' Discovery Bid Nixed In Loan Relief Suit

By Caleb Symons (April 25, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Discovery is set to wrap up by late June in a group of white farmers' racial discrimination suit against the U.S. government, after a federal judge in Texas denied a Black farmers' association's bid to conduct fact discovery and extend expert discovery by eight weeks. In his ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor said the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund did not give "sufficient reason" for the court to open fact discovery one year after the white farmers challenged a Department of Agriculture debt relief program. That decision upheld a scheduling order Judge O'Connor had finalized earlier this month,...

