Freshfields Adds Ex-SDNY Fraud, Cybercrime Prosecutor

By Emily Lever (April 25, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has hired a former federal fraud and cybercrime prosecutor for its New York litigation practice, the firm announced Monday. Timothy T. Howard, who co-chaired the complex fraud and cybercrime unit for the Southern District of New York, has been hired for white collar and regulatory defense, particularly in cybersecurity, data breach and cryptocurrency fraud cases, according to the firm. "He brings both wide-ranging experience from his tenure at the U.S. attorney's office and extensive knowledge of some of the most complex and novel issues of our time, including those involving cyber intrusions, data security breaches and cryptocurrency...

