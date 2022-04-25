Calif. Panel Affirms Talent Agency's COVID-19 Coverage Loss

By Eli Flesch (April 25, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- United Talent Agency lost its $150 million appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses when a California appellate panel agreed with a lower court's finding that the Hollywood agency failed to allege the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage. The panel said Friday that UTA's business interruption losses were the result of government pandemic restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, rather than any physical deprivation or alteration of the agency's properties. The ruling hands a win to Chubb affiliates Federal Insurance Co. and Vigilant Insurance Co. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many insureds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS