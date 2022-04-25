EU Opens Path To Algorithm Disclosures, Content Control

By Bryan Koenig (April 25, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- European Union officials announced "a provisional political agreement" Saturday for new legislation that now appears poised for passage that would require Facebook, Amazon and other major marketplace and social media platforms to give governments insight into their algorithms and give users clear avenues to remove abusive content and disinformation. The Digital Services Act will now go through the final stages of adoption before it can be finalized with an effective date of no earlier than January 2024, according to separate announcements from bloc executive branch the European Commission, legislative branch European Parliament, and the European Council, made up of the heads...

