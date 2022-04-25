Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Stay Out Of Pollution Suit Targeting World Bank Arm

By Morgan Conley (April 25, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a bid to revive Indian fishermen's claims a private-sector lending arm of the World Bank is liable for environmental damage caused by a coal-fired power plant it funded, leaving intact a D.C. Circuit ruling that the lender is largely immune from being sued in U.S. courts.

A proposed class of fishermen that allege a coal-fired power plant constructed in their village along the northwestern coast of India wreaked havoc on their environment and destroyed their livelihoods had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the D.C. Circuit's dismissal of their claims against Washington, D.C.-based...

