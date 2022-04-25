Supreme Court Decides To Take Up DNA Testing Case

By Ryan Boysen (April 25, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal brought by a Texas death row inmate convicted of murdering a woman in 1998, challenging the Fifth Circuit's decision to deny him access to DNA testing that the inmate says could exonerate him. Rodney Reed filed his current high court petition in September, after a lengthy courtroom battle during which he's maintained his innocence in the racially charged murder that he was convicted of. "The stakes could not be higher: Petitioner Rodney Reed faces a sentence of death for a murder he has steadfastly denied committing," the petition said. For years,...

