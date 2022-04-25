Brown University's Title IX Deal Won't Get High Court Review

By Rachel Scharf (April 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into Brown University's decades-long Title IX case over equality in women's sports, allowing the school's 1998 settlement with a class of female athletes to expire in two years despite objections from some current students. The justices won't review an October ruling from the First Circuit that cleared the way for Brown and the class to replace the original consent agreement, which indefinitely required the university to maintain equal numbers of men's and women's teams, with a narrower deal barring the school from eliminating or reducing the status of any women's varsity team through 2024. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS