High Court Snubs 'You Raise Me Up' Copyright Case

By Andrew Karpan (April 25, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to weigh in on a split in how federal courts in New York and California look at copyright infringement disputes, marking the end of the line for a suit that claimed a Josh Groban adult contemporary hit was actually made from a 1970s song that was reportedly really big in Iceland. The latest order list from the justices was the curtain call for a publishing company that sells licenses connected to composer Jóhann Helgason, part of the songwriting pair behind "Söknuður," a song that his petition claimed was once "voted Iceland's favorite song."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS