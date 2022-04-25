Ga. Judges Allow Foreclosure Claims Against Law Firm, Bank

By Rosie Manins (April 25, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Wrongful foreclosure claims against McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC and US Bank NA were wrongly dismissed despite a poorly written complaint, a Georgia appeals court held in reviving part of a Georgia couple's case against the law firm and bank. The Georgia Court of Appeals said Friday that a Fulton County court wrongly threw out claims of wrongful foreclosure, racketeering and invasion of privacy against the bank and law firm and a breach of contract claim against the bank. But the trial court was right to dismiss part of the suit, the appellate panel said, including claims of trespass, intentional infliction...

