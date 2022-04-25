Chamber Backs Vitamin C Importers' Renewed High Court Bid

By Matthew Perlman (April 25, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a second high court bid from vitamin C importers seeking to revive price-fixing allegations against a pair of Chinese exporters, arguing that the Second Circuit's latest ruling gave too much deference to foreign law. The Chamber filed an amicus brief on Friday supporting a March petition from the importers, Animal Science Products Inc. and The Ranis Co., seeking a second review by the U.S. Supreme Court after the justices revived their case in 2018 and the Second Circuit tossed it again last year. The exporters have argued consistently,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS