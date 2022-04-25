6th Circ. Reverses BCBS' Win In Tribal ERISA Health Plan Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 25, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday revived the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's federal benefits suit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for the second time, holding that a lower court misinterpreted federal regulations when determining that the insurer wasn't required to give tribal clients a discount. The majority of a three-judge panel held in a published opinion that a federal judge erred in concluding that federal regulations required the tribe to use federal funding specifically earmarked for purchasing lower-cost health care to obtain "Medicare-like rate" discounts. The judges found the plain language of the MLR federal regulations setting out terms for...

