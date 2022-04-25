Houston Atty Asks Texas Justices To End Client Poaching Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 25, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- In a bid to end claims from a rival law firm that he poached a client, Houston attorney Anthony G. Buzbee has asked the Texas Supreme Court to clarify what evidence is required to prove a state court action isn't an anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation that can be quickly dismissed. Buzbee and his firm, The Buzbee Law Firm, filed a petition for review Friday asking the state's high court to overturn a First Court of Appeals panel's holding in January that rival personal injury firm Terry & Thweatt PC could pursue claims Buzbee poached a wrongful death client from them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS