9th Circ. Urged To Let Geothermal Project Move Forward

By Clark Mindock (April 25, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and Ormat Nevada Inc. want the Ninth Circuit to toss a challenge to a Silver State geothermal project, arguing that they went out of their way to accommodate environmental and cultural concerns but continue to meet resistance. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Ormat on Friday told the court that it should affirm a lower court's earlier ruling in the case, which found that a potential work shutdown could severely harm Ormat's investment, that there's a public interest in developing renewable energy projects and that the challengers weren't likely to succeed in their case. BLM and Ormat...

