Sonny Bono's Widow Fights To End Cher's Royalty Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 25, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Sonny Bono's widow urged a California federal judge Monday to throw out Cher's lawsuit demanding royalties from Bono's heirs, arguing that termination rights under the Copyright Act preempt the duo's decades-old divorce agreement entitling Cher to 50% of Sonny & Cher's musical catalog. During a hearing held via Zoom, Daniel J. Schacht of Donahue Fitzgerald LLP argued on behalf of Sonny Bono's widow, Mary Bono, that Congress intended that termination rights under Section 304 of the Copyright Act would preempt any contractual agreement regarding royalties. Although Cher and Sonny Bono entered a marriage settlement agreement or MSA in 1978 giving Cher...

