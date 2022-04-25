FAR Council Rule Will Allow Small Biz Set-Asides Outside US

By Daniel Wilson (April 25, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council on Monday issued a final rule that will allow agencies to set aside overseas contracts and orders for small businesses that is intended to boost the number of federal deals available to those companies. The rule specifies that federal agencies can choose to apply the small business contracting procedures set out in Part 19 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, to contracts performed outside the U.S., including setting aside contracts for small businesses. It will be formally published in the Federal Register on Tuesday and will go into effect after 30 days. The rule is...

