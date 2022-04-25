Cannabis REIT Is A 'Marijuana Bank' In Disguise, Suit Says

By Charlie Innis (April 25, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An investor sued Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. on Monday in New Jersey federal court for alleged fraud, after a short-selling firm accused the cannabis properties-focused real estate investment trust of actually operating as a marijuana company lender. Michael V. Mallozzi filed suit against the REIT and three of its chief officers for purportedly violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. He claims that Innovative Industrial Properties misled investors about the nature of its business in several regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, according to the proposed class action. The allegations hinge on a report posted online by Blue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS