Institute Asserts More Patents Against Ford Over 4G IP

By Andrew Karpan (April 25, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A South Korean research institute has accused Ford Motor Co. of infringing a total of 21 patents that are considered essential to operating 4G cellular networks, adding 16 patents to its initial suit filed earlier this month. Sol IP LLC, the exclusive licensor for patents owned by the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, had filed suit in Texas federal court, accusing the Detroit motor company of infringing a collection of five of the institute's patents. Lawyers for Ford had yet to show up to defend the company against the suit, but on Friday, Sol IP filed an amended complaint totaling 153...

