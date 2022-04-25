Crypto Confab Planners Hit With N. Korea Sanctions Charges

By Max Jaeger (April 25, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Two European men were charged Monday for allegedly scheming with an American tech whiz to teach North Korea how to evade U.S. sanctions using cryptocurrency, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Spanish citizen Alejandro Cao De Benos, 47, and United Kingdom citizen Christopher Emms, 30, are both charged with one count of conspiring to violate and evade U.S. sanctions prohibiting "services" from the U.S. to North Korea. They allegedly organized a conference in Pyongyang where Emms told attendees that cryptocurrency made it "possible to transfer money across any country in the world regardless of what sanctions or any penalties that are...

