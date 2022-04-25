Apache Investors Defend Suit Over Failed Drilling Project

By Morgan Conley (April 25, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A pension fund that claims energy giant Apache hyped up a Permian Basin oil and gas discovery despite allegedly knowing the investment was a dud says Apache's attempt to dismiss the case raises "meritless challenges" in the face of "devastating facts." The Plymouth County Retirement System responded Friday to Apache's motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing it of lying about the prospects of a massive oil and gas extraction project in the prolific shale play that saddles West Texas and New Mexico. Central to the pension fund's claims are the company's statements surrounding a newly discovered oil and gas play in...

