Water Sports Co. Blames Deceased Couple For Jet Ski Crash

By Ivan Moreno (April 26, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida water sports rentals company urged a federal court to declare that the business is not responsible for an accident during a jet ski tour that killed a married couple when their vessel collided with another. In a complaint filed Monday, Mid-Island Water Sports Inc. argues it's "entitled to a decree exonerating them" from liability, saying the Dec. 10 accident was "caused solely by conditions beyond" the company's control. Mid-Island's filing asks the court to find that the company and the jet ski it provided are "not liable for any losses, damages, deaths, injuries, destruction or any other claim whatsoever"...

