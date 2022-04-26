Wash. Defeats Challenge To State Benefits Program

By Patrick Hoff (April 26, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn't preempt a Washington state program that requires employers to deduct money from paychecks to contribute to a trust fund to help workers who take time off to care for themselves or loved ones. In a 23-page order docketed Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said the program, known as WA Cares, was created by the Legislature, not established or maintained by an employer or employee organization, so it isn't an employee benefit plan governed by ERISA. "Unlike when a state acts in its capacity as an employer in...

