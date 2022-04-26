EFF Wants In On Uniloc-Google Suit To Fight Sealing

By Adam Lidgett (April 26, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A digital rights nonprofit wants a Texas federal court to unseal documents in a now-transferred infringement lawsuit that patent holder Uniloc filed against Google, saying the public should have the right to look at the case's records. The Electronic Frontier Foundation — along with the Public Interest Patent Law Institute — said in a court filing Monday that even though the case has since been shipped to California federal court, the Texas court should make public various sealed records in the litigation. EFF and PIPLI said many documents in the case were improperly sealed without the parties giving a good enough...

