Gordon Rees Adds Litigation Partner In New Orleans

By Jonathan Capriel (May 6, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has pulled a seasoned litigator who "wears many hats" from Foley & Mansfield to fill out the firm's cannabis and transportation practice groups, among others. New Orleans-based attorney Kay Barnes Baxter has decades of experience in environmental toxic tort, product liability and trucking and transportation, according to the firm's announcement of her hire last month. She's dived deeply into hemp and CBD issues in recent years, becoming a bit of a thought leader on the subject, and is often invited to speak at national conferences. "I just find the whole area of cannabis and marijuana so fascinating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS