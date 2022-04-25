China-Based Fintech Co. Beats Investor Suit Over IPO

By Sarah Jarvis (April 25, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday axed a proposed securities class action alleging fintech company Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. misrepresented its finances in the lead up to its 2018 initial public offering, finding the plaintiff didn't plausibly claim a timely, material misstatement or omission. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman granted a motion to dismiss brought by the company and the underwriters for its 2018 IPO — Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Among other things, Judge Furman found that lead plaintiff Eric Dahm didn't bring up any facts suggesting Pintec knew or should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS