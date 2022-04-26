Former VP Hits Insurance Co. With Age Discrimination Suit

By Clark Mindock (April 26, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A former vice president at insurance company Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. said he was illegally fired because of his age and replaced by a much younger worker, and wants to hold his former employer accountable. In his complaint filed Monday, David McNeil told a Georgia federal court he was fired in 2020 at the age of 60 after two successive supervisors were hired, both of whom were significantly younger than him and oversaw an effort to undermine his work. McNeil, whose position as a vice president at the company required him to sell insurance products to commercial property owners, investors...

