Insurer Ducks Wrongful Death Suit, Bad Faith Claims Remain

By Ganesh Setty (April 26, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Two Liberty Mutual units have no obligation to cover a $12 million settlement that an aircraft storage company and its owner struck to resolve a wrongful death suit after the owner's son inadvertently struck a bicyclist while driving a pickup truck, a Washington federal court ruled. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said in a decision Monday granting Ohio Security Insurance Co.'s and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment that an auto exclusion in Garage Plus Storage Aviation LLC's commercial package and excess policies bars coverage for the settlement and defense costs. However, the estate of the woman who...

