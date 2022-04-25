Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Oppose Citibank VP's Bid For Whistleblower Award

By Katryna Perera (April 25, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a New York federal judge on Friday to deny a request from a senior risk analyst at Citibank for a cut of the $400 million fine that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency levied against the bank in October 2020.

The government filed a memo in opposition to plaintiff Tamika Miller's motion, stating that she is not entitled to a share of the penalty since her allegations and information did not lead to the government's investigation of Citibank, as she and her attorneys claim.

Miller, a current vice president in Citibank's credit card division, claimed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!