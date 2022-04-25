Feds Oppose Citibank VP's Bid For Whistleblower Award

By Katryna Perera (April 25, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a New York federal judge on Friday to deny a request from a senior risk analyst at Citibank for a cut of the $400 million fine that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency levied against the bank in October 2020. The government filed a memo in opposition to plaintiff Tamika Miller's motion, stating that she is not entitled to a share of the penalty since her allegations and information did not lead to the government's investigation of Citibank, as she and her attorneys claim. Miller, a current vice president in Citibank's credit card division, claimed...

