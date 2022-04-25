Kylie Jenner Tells LA Jury Blac Chyna Made Violent Threats

By Craig Clough (April 25, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Kylie Jenner testified Monday about her tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna, who is suing the reality star and her family for defamation, telling a Los Angeles jury that Chyna once texted her violent threats and that her ex-boyfriend and brother both said Chyna assaulted them. Kylie Jenner, the world's most-followed person on Instagram, also told the jury that Chyna once threatened to hurt her in some text messages, but that she didn't take the threats seriously because she assumed Chyna was drunk or high. Called to the stand by Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani of the Ciani Law Firm, Kylie Jenner testified that...

