DLA Piper Adds Real Estate Partner In Its Chicago Office

By Clark Mindock (May 13, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A veteran real estate attorney with plenty of experience in the Chicago area has been brought back to the team at DLA Piper, after a five-year hiatus from the firm she originally joined in 2005. Kimberlie Pearlman made her way back to DLA Piper in mid-April, after leaving the firm in 2017 to take up positions including as general counsel for real estate firm Related Midwest, partner at Patzik Frank & Samotny Ltd. and finally shareholder at Polsinelli PC. Pearlman told Law360 those moves allowed her to test the waters and see what work was like at a few different speeds,...

