Houston Port Blasts 'Dramatic' Bid To Undercut $22M Verdict

By Katie Buehler (April 26, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Louis Dreyfus Co. is dueling with the Port of Houston Authority over the port's $22.2 million trial victory for damages to a grain elevator and surrounding equipment, with the port calling Louis Dreyfus' attempt to kill or cut the verdict "dramatic" and fundamentally wrong, according to a Monday court filing. One week after a Southern District of Texas jury sided with the port authority on its breach of contract claims against Louis Dreyfus, the agricultural commodities merchant told the court it had been a victim of a "bait and switch" trial strategy that masked the true amount the port was seeking...

