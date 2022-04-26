Capozzi Adler Granted One-Third Cut Of $2M ERISA Deal

By Brian Dowling (April 26, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Monday signed off on Capozzi Adler PC's request to pocket one-third of the $2 million settlement its retirement plan participant clients reached with Southcoast Hospitals Group Inc. to resolve claims it provided bad investment options while charging runaway record-keeping fees. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin granted the firm's request for $660,000 in attorney fees plus about $11,000 in litigation expenses and a $10,000 award to each of the four named plaintiffs in the case alleging Southcoast had violated the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In its February fee request, Capozzi Adler told the court...

