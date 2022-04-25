Climate Split Persists Over FERC Pipeline Policy Shift

By Keith Goldberg (April 25, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A fresh round of public comments on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's controversial overhaul of its gas infrastructure approval policies underscored stubborn divisions over the agency's authority to bolster climate change reviews of projects. Amid backlash from both industry and its allies on Capitol Hill last month over the February revision of its approval policies, which aim to include a deeper review of proposed gas projects' climate change and other environmental impacts, FERC paused implementation of those policies in order to seek more public input. Many of the initial comments received by Monday's deadline echoed the partisan divide between FERC commissioners....

