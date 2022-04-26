Automation Biz Kinexon Grabs $130M In Series A

By Charlie Innis (April 26, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Kinexon, an automation technology developer that works with sports teams, raised $130 million in a Series A funding round to build up its operating system and expand in North America and Europe, the company said Tuesday. The fundraising round was led by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP and included co-investments from BMW i Ventures, the venture capital arm of automobile company BMW, and Telekom Innovation Pool, a fund run by T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom, according to the announcement. The Munich, Germany-headquartered company makes cloud software that catches and automates processes for the sports, manufacturing and logistics industries. The...

