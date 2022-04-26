Feds Say Asylum-Seekers' ID Seizure Class Action Is Too Late

By Rae Ann Varona (April 26, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged a Chicago federal judge to toss out a proposed class action accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of unconstitutionally confiscating migrants' identification documents during removal proceedings, saying the lawsuit blew a statutorily mandated deadline. The suit from Children's Legal Center and an asylum-seeker identified as J.T.M. challenges a policy called the Torres Memo, which provides ICE agents guidance on handling noncitizens' identification documents. However, the memo was issued in 2006, and any lawsuits challenging it should've been lodged within six years of that date, the administration said. "Plaintiffs also make no representation in the complaint of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS