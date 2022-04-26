Eyewear Co. Says Chase Liable For $272M Cyber Fraud

By Sarah Jarvis (April 26, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A French unit of international eyewear company EssilorLuxottica SA has sued J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA for allegedly ignoring red flags from a cybercriminal scheme that stole $272 million from the company's New York account in 2019. Essilor International SAS and its own Thai manufacturing subsidiary — Essilor Manufacturing (Thailand) Co. Ltd., or EMTC — said in a Monday complaint in a New York federal court that "international cybercriminals" made 243 fraudulent payments for a total of $272,151,000 out of EMTC's New York account. The money was deposited into various straw man accounts throughout the world, the complaint said. Essilor said...

