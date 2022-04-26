Roc-A-Fella, GoDigital Drop IP Claims Over Jay-Z Debut Album

By Jasmin Jackson (April 26, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Roc-A-Fella Records has agreed to stop sparring with GoDigital in a copyright suit in New York federal court that targets the media company and one of the label's owners over rights to Jay-Z's debut album. In a joint stipulation Monday, Roc-A-Fella Records Inc. said it was dropping with prejudice claims that GoDigital Records LLC infringed copyrights on the artist's "Reasonable Doubt" album. It's also ending allegations that the media company used an invalid marketing agreement with named defendant Damon Dash — who owns a third of Roc-A-Fella and the album's copyright — to license the music to third parties. However, Roc-A-Fella's...

