Construction Co. Settles Raiding Claims With Former Director

By Katie Buehler (April 26, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based construction company and its former employee have settled a dispute in Texas federal court that accused the employee of poaching some of the company's top staff and misusing its trade secrets after he formed a rival firm. Katerra Inc. and former employee Kyle Weaver filed a joint motion Monday seeking to permanently dismiss a lawsuit Katerra filed in April 2021 that accused Weaver of violating employment, noncompete and confidentiality agreements, as well as stealing the company's trade secrets. U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay granted the motion Tuesday, according to court documents. The motion explains Katerra and Weaver have...

