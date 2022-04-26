Texas Gov., Lt. Gov. Urge Review Of AG's Whistleblower Case

By Michelle Casady (April 26, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The governor and lieutenant governor of Texas have asked the state's supreme court to grant Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's petition for review in a lawsuit trying to end whistleblower claims brought against him by former top aides. In amicus letters filed Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick supported Paxton's petition for review that was lodged with the Texas Supreme Court in January. Paxton appealed after a three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals affirmed a trial court's ruling that the lawsuit accusing Paxton of abusing the power of his office to benefit a campaign donor should...

