InfoWars Defends Legitimacy Of Small Business Ch. 11 Filing

By Rick Archer (April 26, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Three companies affiliated with conspiracy promoter Alex Jones are defending the legitimacy of their Texas Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, saying they are commercial small businesses that play a "critical role" in his overall enterprise. In a brief filed Monday, the three debtors argued they qualified for Subchapter 5 small business treatment under Chapter 11, saying they are engaged in the business of holding the intellectual property Jones needs to operate his other businesses. "The three debtors serve a critical role in Mr. Jones' entrepreneurial venture," they said. InfoW LLC, IWHealth LLC and Prison Planet TV LLC — media sites run by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS