Racism Rampant At Tesla Factory, Black Worker Says

By Rachel Stone (April 26, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Black Tesla worker sued the electric vehicle maker in California state court, claiming that racial slurs were scrawled on the walls of the restrooms of the plant she worked in and that she endured mistreatment from an abusive supervisor who called the factory "the plantation." Raina Pierce's discrimination, harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed Friday in Alameda County court alleges her boss would say "welcome to the plantation" or "welcome to the slave house" when employees would come into work. "Tesla's facilities contain the N-word throughout," the suit alleged. Pierce claimed she'd been referred to as the N-word and that her supervisors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS