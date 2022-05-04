Sherin & Lodgen Adds Real Estate Partner in Boston

By Faith Williams (May 4, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Sherin & Lodgen LLP welcomed a new partner to its real estate team in Boston, adding an attorney with experience in the commercial sphere. Laura Kaplan officially joined the law firm on April 11. Kaplan most recently worked at ArentFox Schiff LLP in New York City and before that was senior counsel for Greystone & Co., where she provided real estate asset management services to public agencies and long-term lease of surplus real property, Sherin & Lodgen said in a statement. Her experience includes advising clients through acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, financing and development of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties....

