Migrant Advocates Push For Cert. In Juvenile Work Permit Suit

By Grace Dixon (April 26, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocates have urged a California federal court to certify two classes of vulnerable juveniles waiting for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to process their visa applications, saying new agency guidance for child abuse survivors doesn't address their allegations. The push came amid claims lodged by a coalition of advocates alleging that USCIS forces so-called special immigrant juveniles, deemed nonremovable after experiencing abuse or neglect in their home country, to wait months or years for work authorizations because of backlogged visa applications. The groups also accused the agency of routinely flouting a requirement to process these petitions within 180 days of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS